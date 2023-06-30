BMO Capital Markets Cuts FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Price Target to $419.00

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $424.00 to $419.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $435.00 price objective on the stock. CICC Research began coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $454.00 to $461.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $419.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $441.50.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

FactSet Research Systems Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:FDS opened at $395.55 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $401.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $410.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.09. FactSet Research Systems has a 12 month low of $377.89 and a 12 month high of $474.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.83.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.17. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 24.77%. The company had revenue of $529.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.56 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems will post 15.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is an increase from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 30.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.30, for a total transaction of $127,292.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,385.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CTO Katherine M. Stepp sold 297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.58, for a total value of $124,021.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,328.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.30, for a total value of $127,292.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,385.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,080 shares of company stock worth $4,152,832 in the last three months. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FDS. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 171.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 718,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $288,185,000 after purchasing an additional 453,799 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter worth $63,014,000. Amundi grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 508,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,468,000 after purchasing an additional 109,306 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter worth $34,175,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 477,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $191,770,000 after buying an additional 84,788 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

About FactSet Research Systems

(Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.