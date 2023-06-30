BMO Capital Markets Lowers Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) to Market Perform

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$24.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$26.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential downside of 7.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ERO. Cormark lifted their price target on Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$26.50 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Ero Copper from C$24.50 to C$25.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$30.00 target price on Ero Copper and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Barclays upped their price target on Ero Copper from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Ero Copper from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$26.85.

Ero Copper Trading Down 4.2 %

ERO traded down C$1.13 during trading on Friday, hitting C$25.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,237. Ero Copper has a twelve month low of C$10.54 and a twelve month high of C$28.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$25.58 and its 200-day moving average price is C$23.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.95, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of C$2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.14.

Ero Copper Company Profile

Ero Copper ( TSE:ERO Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$136.58 million for the quarter. Ero Copper had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 17.66%. On average, analysts expect that Ero Copper will post 1.6834716 earnings per share for the current year.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations, located within the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver by-products. It also holds a 99.6% interest in the Tucumã project, a copper development project located within southeastern Pará state; and holds a 97.6% interest in the Xavantina Operations located in Mato Grosso state.

