BMTC Group (TSE:GBT) Hits New 12-Month High at $15.88

Shares of BMTC Group Inc. (TSE:GBT – Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$15.88 and last traded at C$15.88, with a volume of 2010 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$15.70.

BMTC Group Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of C$523.56 million, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$15.12 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.31.

BMTC Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. BMTC Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.32%.

BMTC Group Company Profile

BMTC Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manages and operates a retail network of furniture, household appliances, and electronic products in Canada. It operates through three divisions, Brault & Martineau, Ameublements Tanguay, and EconoMax. The company was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

