BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals (NYSE:LEO) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $6.22

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO – Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.22 and traded as low as $6.13. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals shares last traded at $6.24, with a volume of 308,834 shares.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Trading Up 0.8 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.22.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.023 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the first quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

