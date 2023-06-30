Bonterra Resources (CVE:BTR) Trading Down 1.9%

Bonterra Resources Inc. (CVE:BTR – Free Report) shares were down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.26. Approximately 23,944 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 62,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

Bonterra Resources Stock Down 1.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$32.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.31 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Bonterra Resources (CVE:BTR – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Bonterra Resources

Bonterra Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores primarily for gold and silver deposits. The company's primary projects include the Gladiator, Moroy, and Barry deposits. It also owns 100% interest in the Bachelor Mill. Bonterra Resources Inc was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Val-d'Or, Canada.

