Boston Trust Walden Corp Acquires 10,837 Shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL)

Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 361,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,837 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 2.25% of Unitil worth $20,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UTL. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in Unitil during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Unitil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Unitil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Unitil by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Unitil by 239.5% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. 73.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Unitil Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Unitil stock opened at $50.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $815.92 million, a PE ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.72 and its 200 day moving average is $54.15. Unitil Co. has a 1 year low of $44.67 and a 1 year high of $61.10.

Unitil Announces Dividend

Unitil ( NYSE:UTL Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.06. Unitil had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $220.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Unitil Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. Unitil’s payout ratio is 58.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Unitil in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Unitil Profile

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as electricity and natural gas in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

