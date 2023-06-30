Boston Trust Walden Corp Acquires 19,755 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 289,203 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,755 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 0.19% of Akamai Technologies worth $22,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 625.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 348 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 90.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Akamai Technologies Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM opened at $89.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.13 and its 200-day moving average is $83.54. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.65 and a 1 year high of $98.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a PE ratio of 31.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.08. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $916.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $912.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. Akamai Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total transaction of $117,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,628,139.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO F Thomson Leighton purchased 323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $77.60 per share, with a total value of $25,064.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 78,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,094,936.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total transaction of $117,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,628,139.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 7,987 shares of company stock valued at $675,939 and have sold 21,278 shares valued at $1,890,358. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AKAM shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $89.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.06.

About Akamai Technologies

(Free Report)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

