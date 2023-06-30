Boston Trust Walden Corp Grows Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 151,196 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,627 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $38,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TFX. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Teleflex by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 128 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Teleflex by 9,000.0% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 182 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Teleflex in the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Teleflex by 526.5% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 213 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex stock opened at $234.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Teleflex Incorporated has a one year low of $182.65 and a one year high of $276.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a PE ratio of 30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $247.30 and its 200 day moving average is $246.73.

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical technology company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $710.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.11 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 12.68%. Teleflex’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 17.73%.

A number of analysts recently commented on TFX shares. CL King started coverage on Teleflex in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $293.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Mizuho increased their price objective on Teleflex from $220.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $273.38.

In other news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 3,021 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.71, for a total value of $742,289.91. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,956.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

