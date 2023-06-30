Boston Trust Walden Corp Grows Position in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 241,306 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,744 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 0.73% of Watts Water Technologies worth $40,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 80.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the second quarter worth $32,000. Mirova purchased a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 28.5% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $174.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Watts Water Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.00.

Watts Water Technologies Price Performance

WTS opened at $181.32 on Friday. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.48 and a 12-month high of $181.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.90. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.00.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.29. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $471.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.29 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Watts Water Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This is an increase from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.46%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Robert J. Pagano, Jr. sold 9,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.76, for a total transaction of $1,570,959.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,970 shares in the company, valued at $29,872,667.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Robert J. Pagano, Jr. sold 9,254 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.76, for a total value of $1,570,959.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,872,667.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Elie Melhem sold 565 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.54, for a total value of $99,180.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,120,347.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,403 shares of company stock worth $6,250,089 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Watts Water Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control and protection products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, thermostatic mixing valves, and leak detection and protection products for plumbing and hot water applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.