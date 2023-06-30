Boston Trust Walden Corp Grows Stock Position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 474,929 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $45,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,002,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Amdocs by 6.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Amdocs by 40.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 3,840 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Amdocs by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Amdocs Price Performance

Shares of DOX stock opened at $98.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Amdocs Limited has a 1-year low of $78.02 and a 1-year high of $98.08.

Amdocs Dividend Announcement

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.01. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on DOX shares. Bank of America increased their price target on Amdocs from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. 888 reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays raised Amdocs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amdocs has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.00.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

