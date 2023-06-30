Boston Trust Walden Corp Grows Stock Position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 290,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,235 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Toro were worth $32,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TTC. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Toro in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Toro by 294.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Toro by 255.0% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Toro by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Toro in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 84.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toro Stock Performance

NYSE TTC opened at $99.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.59. The Toro Company has a 12-month low of $74.67 and a 12-month high of $117.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 0.72.

Toro Dividend Announcement

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Toro had a return on equity of 36.32% and a net margin of 10.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TTC. CL King began coverage on Toro in a report on Friday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. DA Davidson began coverage on Toro in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities began coverage on Toro in a report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Toro from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

Insider Transactions at Toro

In related news, VP Daryn A. Walters bought 1,654 shares of Toro stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $97.41 per share, with a total value of $161,116.14. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 3,684 shares in the company, valued at $358,858.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Toro Profile



The Toro Company provides innovative solutions for the outdoor environment worldwide. It operates through two segments Professional and Residential. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, including snowplows; as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as the related snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Featured Articles

