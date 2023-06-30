Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $25.84 Million Stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 320,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,933 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $25,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RHI. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Robert Half International during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 588 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. 89.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on RHI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.80.

RHI stock opened at $74.07 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.15. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.65 and a 52 week high of $89.78. The company has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.32.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 39.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

Robert Half International Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting service in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

