Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $29.31 Million Position in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 272,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,137 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 1.04% of Forward Air worth $29,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Forward Air during the first quarter worth $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Forward Air during the first quarter worth $45,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Forward Air by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 480 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Forward Air by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 653 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Forward Air by 156.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FWRD has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $128.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Forward Air from $123.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Forward Air in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Forward Air from $138.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Forward Air in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Forward Air presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.20.

Forward Air Price Performance

FWRD opened at $107.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 1.13. Forward Air Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.85 and a fifty-two week high of $117.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.84 and a 200 day moving average of $103.83.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $427.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.54 million. Forward Air had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 27.50%. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Forward Air Co. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

Forward Air Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. Forward Air’s payout ratio is 13.83%.

Forward Air Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

Featured Stories

