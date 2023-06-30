Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $34.40 Million Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Boston Trust Walden Corp cut its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,125 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 0.10% of Cummins worth $34,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMI. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins by 588.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMI opened at $242.00 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.92 and a fifty-two week high of $261.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $224.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.83.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.85. Cummins had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 19.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.25.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

