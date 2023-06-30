Boston Trust Walden Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 181,086 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,183 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 0.25% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $27,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 32,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,687,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,286,000 after acquiring an additional 4,197 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter worth about $925,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 42,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,435,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

NASDAQ JKHY opened at $166.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.63. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.28 and a twelve month high of $212.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $156.26 and a 200 day moving average of $163.13.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 17.24%. The company had revenue of $508.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Jack Henry & Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on JKHY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $185.00 to $164.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. BTIG Research started coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $183.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Jack Henry & Associates from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Thomas A. Wimsett acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $145.51 per share, for a total transaction of $291,020.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 36,950 shares in the company, valued at $5,376,594.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology and services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.