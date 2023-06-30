Boston Trust Walden Corp Lowers Holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Boston Trust Walden Corp trimmed its holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 283,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,151 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 0.32% of Packaging Co. of America worth $39,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKG. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 116.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE PKG opened at $131.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $131.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.29. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $110.56 and a 1 year high of $146.26.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.07). Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 47.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PKG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.29.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

