Boston Trust Walden Corp Reduces Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lessened its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 219,479 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 17,180 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in American Express were worth $36,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.0% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 30,616 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,050,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. FCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 56.2% in the first quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 10,278 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 3,699 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Herold Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 3.2% in the first quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 3,201 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.1% in the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 19,399 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,200,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Redburn Partners downgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Express from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of American Express from $179.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of American Express from $179.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.50.

American Express Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of AXP opened at $172.08 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.89. American Express has a 1 year low of $130.65 and a 1 year high of $182.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.18.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.66 by ($0.26). American Express had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Express will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.24%.

American Express declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 8th that authorizes the company to buyback 120,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the payment services company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

American Express Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.