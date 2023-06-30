Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Price Target Raised to C$285.00

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from C$275.00 to C$285.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on BYD. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$225.00 to C$221.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Desjardins lowered shares of Boyd Group Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$255.00 to C$265.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. National Bank Financial raised shares of Boyd Group Services from a sector perform under weight rating to an outperfrom under weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$227.00 to C$250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boyd Group Services currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$242.64.

TSE BYD opened at C$251.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.24. The firm has a market cap of C$5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 67.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$239.98 and a 200 day moving average price of C$221.85. Boyd Group Services has a 52 week low of C$134.01 and a 52 week high of C$254.76.

Boyd Group Services ( TSE:BYD Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.23 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$966.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$919.26 million. Boyd Group Services had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 8.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boyd Group Services will post 5.8767692 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.147 dividend. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.63%.

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

