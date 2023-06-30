Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Trading Up 6%

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report)’s share price was up 6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $43.74 and last traded at $43.71. Approximately 842,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 732,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on BRZE shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Braze in a report on Friday, March 31st. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Braze from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Braze from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Braze from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Braze from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.06.

Get Braze alerts:

Braze Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of -29.48 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.96 and a 200 day moving average of $31.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $101.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.77 million. Braze had a negative return on equity of 30.00% and a negative net margin of 36.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Braze, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Braze news, major shareholder Battery Partners Xi, Llc sold 43,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $1,430,712.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,034 shares in the company, valued at $932,410.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Braze news, major shareholder Battery Partners Xi, Llc sold 43,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $1,430,712.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,034 shares in the company, valued at $932,410.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total value of $53,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 95,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,406,199.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,534 shares of company stock worth $2,979,680 over the last quarter. 26.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Braze

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRZE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Braze in the first quarter worth about $370,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Braze by 81.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 103,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,645,000 after acquiring an additional 46,591 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Braze by 2,301.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,111,000 after acquiring an additional 118,101 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Braze by 8.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Braze by 21.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 695,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,860,000 after acquiring an additional 124,741 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.06% of the company’s stock.

About Braze

(Free Report)

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Braze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.