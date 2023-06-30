Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Trading Up 6%

Shares of Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) were up 6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $43.74 and last traded at $43.71. Approximately 842,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 732,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BRZE shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Braze from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Braze from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Braze from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on Braze from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, 92 Resources reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Braze in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.06.

Get Braze alerts:

Braze Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of -29.48 and a beta of 0.74.

Insider Transactions at Braze

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $101.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.77 million. Braze had a negative return on equity of 30.00% and a negative net margin of 36.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Braze, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Battery Partners Xi, Llc sold 43,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $1,430,712.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $932,410.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Battery Partners Xi, Llc sold 43,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $1,430,712.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $932,410.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Magnuson sold 11,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total value of $335,074.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 487,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,462,736.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,534 shares of company stock valued at $2,979,680 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 26.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Braze

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Braze by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Braze by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Braze by 9.8% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Braze by 189.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Braze by 8.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. 45.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Braze

(Free Report)

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Braze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.