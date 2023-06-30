Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Monday.

Separately, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Brink’s from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th.

Get Brink's alerts:

Brink’s Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE BCO opened at $68.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02 and a beta of 1.34. Brink’s has a twelve month low of $48.38 and a twelve month high of $73.39.

Brink’s Increases Dividend

Brink’s ( NYSE:BCO Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Brink’s had a return on equity of 60.26% and a net margin of 2.50%. Analysts expect that Brink’s will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is a positive change from Brink’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Brink’s’s payout ratio is presently 35.92%.

Insider Transactions at Brink’s

In other news, EVP Dominik Bossart sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,470,370. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brink’s

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCO. Boston Partners raised its stake in Brink’s by 87.9% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,244,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,308,000 after buying an additional 581,941 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Brink’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,268,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Brink’s by 8.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,377,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $292,442,000 after buying an additional 331,529 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Brink’s by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,676,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $197,484,000 after buying an additional 266,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Brink’s by 77.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 443,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,918,000 after buying an additional 193,145 shares during the last quarter. 96.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brink’s

(Free Report)

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.