Brokerages Set CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Target Price at $4.14

CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY – Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.08.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CAIXY shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised CaixaBank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of CaixaBank in a research report on Friday, May 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of CaixaBank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st.

CaixaBank stock opened at $1.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.28. CaixaBank has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $1.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were paid a $0.0509 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. This is a positive change from CaixaBank’s previous dividend of $0.04. This represents a yield of 4.01%.

CaixaBank, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI segments. It also provides solutions related to security, protection, internationalization, and financing; traditional financial advice, independent advice, and broker services; asset management; liquidity management; capital markets, cash management, project finance, asset finance, and M&A services; and various financial services and solutions to public and private sector institutions, as well as distributes non-life and life risk insurance policies; and private banking services.

