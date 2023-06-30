Brokerages Set Ferrovial, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) Price Target at $28.32

Shares of Ferrovial, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FRRVY – Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.32.

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Ferrovial in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

OTCMKTS FRRVY opened at $31.02 on Friday. Ferrovial has a 1-year low of $21.90 and a 1-year high of $33.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.16 and a 200-day moving average of $29.33.

Ferrovial, SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops transport infrastructure, mobility solutions, civil works, and buildings projects in Spain and internationally. It operates in four segments: Construction, Toll Roads, Airports, and Energy Infrastructures and Mobility. The company designs and builds various public and private works; and develops, finances, and operates toll roads.

