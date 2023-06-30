Brokerages Set Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Target Price at $70.00

Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HXL shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $59.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Hexcel from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Hexcel from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Hexcel from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th.

Institutional Trading of Hexcel

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HXL. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Hexcel by 838.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,810,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $400,780,000 after buying an additional 6,084,592 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Hexcel by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,160,587 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $318,626,000 after buying an additional 2,263,252 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the 1st quarter worth about $86,847,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the 4th quarter worth about $56,738,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Hexcel by 206.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 780,302 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,256,000 after buying an additional 525,820 shares in the last quarter. 97.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hexcel Price Performance

HXL opened at $74.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.22. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.82 and a beta of 1.23. Hexcel has a twelve month low of $49.83 and a twelve month high of $75.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $457.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.53 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Hexcel will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hexcel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.25%.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

Featured Articles

