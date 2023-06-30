Brokerages Set SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) Price Target at $29.14

Shares of SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK – Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.14.

Several research firms have recently commented on SMBK. Raymond James began coverage on SmartFinancial in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on SmartFinancial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded SmartFinancial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

SmartFinancial Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:SMBK opened at $21.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.74. SmartFinancial has a one year low of $18.86 and a one year high of $30.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.41.

SmartFinancial Announces Dividend

SmartFinancial ( NASDAQ:SMBK Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $42.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.08 million. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 22.39%. Sell-side analysts forecast that SmartFinancial will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at SmartFinancial

In related news, Director David Austin Ogle acquired 2,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.48 per share, with a total value of $49,751.92. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 188,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,672,856.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director David Austin Ogle acquired 2,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.48 per share, with a total value of $49,751.92. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 188,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,672,856.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William Young Jr. Carroll purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.34 per share, with a total value of $29,010.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 113,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,194,548.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 11,429 shares of company stock valued at $228,219 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,924 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,529 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 5,401 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 256.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,239 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in SmartFinancial by 5.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,262 shares of the bank’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.71% of the company’s stock.

SmartFinancial Company Profile

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, and Florida. It operates through Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, Leases, and Consumer and Other segments.

