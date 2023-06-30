Brokers Set Expectations for GoDaddy Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:GDDY)

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for GoDaddy in a report released on Tuesday, June 27th. B. Riley analyst N. Khan expects that the technology company will post earnings of $5.94 per share for the year. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for GoDaddy’s current full-year earnings is $2.40 per share.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. GoDaddy had a net margin of 8.03% and a negative return on equity of 95.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Monday, June 5th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on GoDaddy from $88.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.75.

Shares of GDDY opened at $74.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.49, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.97. GoDaddy has a 52 week low of $64.65 and a 52 week high of $85.32.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,202,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,356,131,000 after acquiring an additional 107,949 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP raised its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 10,233,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $765,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,118 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,512,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $661,574,000 after buying an additional 163,174 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 517.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,125,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $458,311,000 after buying an additional 5,133,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in GoDaddy by 1.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,934,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $383,486,000 after buying an additional 85,212 shares during the last quarter. 93.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $153,813.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,258 shares in the company, valued at $21,539,951.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total value of $61,200.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,979,940.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $153,813.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,539,951.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,159 shares of company stock valued at $620,537. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

