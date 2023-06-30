Brooks Macdonald Group plc (LON:BRK) Insider Buys £10,110 in Stock

Brooks Macdonald Group plc (LON:BRK – Free Report) insider James Rawlingson acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,022 ($25.71) per share, with a total value of £10,110 ($12,854.42).

Brooks Macdonald Group Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of LON BRK opened at GBX 2,080 ($26.45) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The firm has a market capitalization of £338.42 million, a PE ratio of 1,575.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,910.51 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,966.28. Brooks Macdonald Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 1,665 ($21.17) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,525 ($32.10).

Brooks Macdonald Group Company Profile

Brooks Macdonald Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of investment and wealth management services to private clients, pension funds, professional intermediaries, and trustees in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It operates through two segments, UK Investment Management and International.

