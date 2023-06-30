Brooks Macdonald Group plc (LON:BRK) Insider Buys £10,110 in Stock

Brooks Macdonald Group plc (LON:BRK – Free Report) insider James Rawlingson acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,022 ($25.71) per share, with a total value of £10,110 ($12,854.42).
Brooks Macdonald Group Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of LON BRK opened at GBX 2,080 ($26.45) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The firm has a market capitalization of £338.42 million, a PE ratio of 1,575.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,910.51 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,966.28. Brooks Macdonald Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 1,665 ($21.17) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,525 ($32.10).
