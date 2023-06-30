Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Stake Increased by KG&L Capital Management LLC

KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 128.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,970 shares during the quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bunge were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bunge in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bunge by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bunge during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its position in shares of Bunge by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bunge in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 84.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Bunge in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Bunge in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Bunge from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Bunge from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, 51job reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Bunge in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.00.

Bunge Price Performance

Shares of Bunge stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $93.33. The stock had a trading volume of 458,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,578,731. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.35. Bunge Limited has a fifty-two week low of $80.41 and a fifty-two week high of $106.99. The firm has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $15.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.18 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 20.13%. Bunge’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bunge Limited will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bunge Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $0.6625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. This is a boost from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.53%.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

