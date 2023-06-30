Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Short Interest Down 77.3% in June

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY – Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 77.3% from the May 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Bunzl Price Performance

OTCMKTS BZLFY traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.47. The company had a trading volume of 10,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,658. Bunzl has a fifty-two week low of $28.79 and a fifty-two week high of $41.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.31.

Bunzl Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $0.5118 dividend. This is a positive change from Bunzl’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bunzl Company Profile

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BZLFY. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Bunzl from GBX 2,800 ($35.60) to GBX 2,850 ($36.24) in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bunzl from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Societe Generale began coverage on Bunzl in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Bunzl from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bunzl currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,841.67.

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

