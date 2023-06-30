Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Shares Sold by Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank decreased its position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,386 shares during the period. Eastern Bank owned 0.09% of Burlington Stores worth $11,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BURL. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Burlington Stores by 58.2% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 3,860.0% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Burlington Stores by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BURL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $214.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Burlington Stores from $221.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Burlington Stores from $230.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Burlington Stores from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.68.

BURL traded up $2.55 on Friday, hitting $156.15. 329,111 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,056,279. The company has a 50 day moving average of $165.43 and a 200-day moving average of $195.39. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.47 and a 12-month high of $239.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of 40.75, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 41.79%. Burlington Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

