Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Upgraded to “Buy” at Gordon Haskett

Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) from an accumulate rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $175.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $200.00.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BURL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $245.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $219.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $221.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Burlington Stores from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $216.68.
Burlington Stores Trading Up 1.6 %
Shares of BURL opened at $153.61 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.75, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Burlington Stores has a 1-year low of $106.47 and a 1-year high of $239.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $165.43 and a 200 day moving average of $195.39.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Burlington Stores
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000.
Burlington Stores Company Profile
Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Burlington Stores
- Is it Time To Ring The Register On Paychex?
- Micron Technology: A Reversal Is Imminent
- Can Topgolf Callaway Brands Crawl Out of the Bunker and Rally?
- McCormick Rebound Imminent: Executive Transition Complete
- 3 Reasons Boston Beer Stock Could Finally Hop Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.