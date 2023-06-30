Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Upgraded to “Buy” at Gordon Haskett

Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) from an accumulate rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $175.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $200.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BURL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $245.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $219.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $221.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Burlington Stores from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $216.68.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Burlington Stores Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of BURL opened at $153.61 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.75, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Burlington Stores has a 1-year low of $106.47 and a 1-year high of $239.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $165.43 and a 200 day moving average of $195.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.09). Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 2.77%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Burlington Stores will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

(Free Report)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.