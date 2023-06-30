Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF (NASDAQ:TDSC) Short Interest Up 988.5% in June

Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF (NASDAQ:TDSC – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 132,800 shares, a growth of 988.5% from the May 31st total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 142,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional Trading of Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF (NASDAQ:TDSC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.06% of Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:TDSC opened at $22.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $465.57 million, a P/E ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.40. Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF has a 1-year low of $21.85 and a 1-year high of $24.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.17.

Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF Announces Dividend

Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.0673 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.92%.

The Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF (TDSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds which aims to provide long-term growth that adjusts an asset allocation to pursue a targeted risk parameter of 10% from peak to trough.

