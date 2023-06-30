Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF (NASDAQ:CLSM) Short Interest Down 66.7% in June

Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF (NASDAQ:CLSM – Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the May 31st total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 156,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:CLSM traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,274. Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF has a 1-year low of $19.68 and a 1-year high of $22.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.25. The firm has a market cap of $171.79 million, a PE ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLSM. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF by 36.1% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,449,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,211,000 after purchasing an additional 384,902 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 308,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,211,000 after buying an additional 118,388 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF by 279.3% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 103,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after buying an additional 76,329 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $597,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $467,000.

About Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF

The Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF (CLSM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target risk asset allocation. The fund seeks long-term growth by allocating to a mix of broad asset class ETFs in response to economic conditions. The fund uses an algorithm to select investments in sectors that it identifies as attractive pursuant to its moderate risk profile.

