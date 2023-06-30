Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Trading Down 3.5%

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Free Report) shares dropped 3.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $23.16 and last traded at $23.22. Approximately 114,599 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 622,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered Caleres from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Caleres from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th.

Caleres Trading Up 3.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $881.72 million, a PE ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.97.

Caleres Announces Dividend

Caleres ( NYSE:CAL Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $662.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.99 million. Caleres had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 36.28%. Caleres’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Caleres, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Caleres’s payout ratio is 6.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Caleres news, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 2,536 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total transaction of $49,984.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,137.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Caleres news, insider Willis Hill sold 8,000 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $198,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,507,641.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 2,536 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total value of $49,984.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,137.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Caleres

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Caleres in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Caleres by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,246 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caleres in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Caleres by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,747 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Caleres by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,467 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

About Caleres

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, Eastern Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products.

