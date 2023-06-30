Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) PT Lowered to $50.00 at Piper Sandler

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Campbell Soup from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Campbell Soup from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.83.

CPB opened at $45.49 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.36. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $44.76 and a 1 year high of $57.78.

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 8.46%. Campbell Soup’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.70%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPB. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 149.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Campbell Soup by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Campbell Soup during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

