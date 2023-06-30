Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Raised to Buy at DA Davidson

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $36.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $25.00. DA Davidson’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.39% from the company’s current price.

CWH has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Camping World in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Camping World from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Camping World in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Camping World from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Camping World currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Shares of CWH opened at $28.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Camping World has a 12 month low of $18.69 and a 12 month high of $33.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 2.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.09.

Camping World ( NYSE:CWH Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Camping World had a return on equity of 41.01% and a net margin of 1.40%. Equities analysts forecast that Camping World will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kent Dillon Schickli sold 10,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $272,727.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,124 shares in the company, valued at $1,947,348. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 47.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in shares of Camping World during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Camping World by 50.0% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Camping World in the third quarter valued at $70,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camping World during the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 46.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.60% of the company’s stock.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

