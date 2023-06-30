CANEX Metals (CVE:CANX) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.05

CANEX Metals Inc. (CVE:CANX – Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 77000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

CANEX Metals Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.08. The company has a market cap of C$5.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.49.

About CANEX Metals



CANEX Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds interests in the Gold Range property that consists of 244 lode mining claims and 2 patented claims covering an area of 1,504 hectares located in Mohave County, Arizona; and Gibson property covering an area of 887 hectares located in central British Columbia.

Further Reading

