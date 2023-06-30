Capital Advisors Inc. OK Acquires 123,448 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 42.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 414,204 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 123,448 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK owned 0.12% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $22,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $460,136,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,174,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,828,000 after buying an additional 4,884,910 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,184,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,369,000 after buying an additional 4,567,129 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,144,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,880,000 after buying an additional 1,438,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 126.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,446,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,329,000 after buying an additional 1,365,359 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:JEPI traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,726,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,733,138. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.92 and a 12-month high of $57.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.52. The stock has a market cap of $25.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

