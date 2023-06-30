Capital Advisors Inc. OK Acquires 18,335 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 276,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 18,335 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $11,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park National Corp OH purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $383,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 25,381,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $989,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,471 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 26,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 11,958 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 39,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 187,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,660,000 after purchasing an additional 5,441 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,281,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,623,420. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.41. The firm has a market cap of $72.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $34.88 and a 12-month high of $43.22.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

