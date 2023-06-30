Capital Advisors Inc. OK Acquires 5,201 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 149,097 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,201 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK owned 0.22% of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF worth $3,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CGN Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 16,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,885,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 484,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,232,000 after buying an additional 133,658 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,692,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,243,000 after buying an additional 509,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter.

IVLU traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.43. The company had a trading volume of 24,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,402. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.72. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.82. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $19.53 and a 1 year high of $25.84.

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

