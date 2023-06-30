Capital Advisors Inc. OK Boosts Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 168.3% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Surevest LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 60.2% in the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 42.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of QQQ traded up $6.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $369.92. The company had a trading volume of 18,715,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,169,074. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $344.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $322.91. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $254.26 and a 1-year high of $372.85.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be issued a $0.504 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.