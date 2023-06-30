Capital Advisors Inc. OK Boosts Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 530,630 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,166 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Unilever were worth $27,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 7,895 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Unilever by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Unilever by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after buying an additional 11,905 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Unilever by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 127,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,788,000 after buying an additional 12,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Unilever by 204.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:UL traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.04. The stock had a trading volume of 713,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,991,850. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $42.44 and a 1 year high of $55.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.55 and its 200-day moving average is $51.55.

Unilever Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $0.4569 dividend. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Unilever from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Unilever Profile

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.