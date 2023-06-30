Capital Advisors Inc. OK Buys 68,000 Shares of Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Free Report) by 71.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,159 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,000 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK owned approximately 0.13% of Alliance Resource Partners worth $3,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,263,730 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $188,239,000 after acquiring an additional 458,382 shares in the last quarter. Natixis boosted its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 99.9% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 3,184,800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $64,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,436,786 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $49,515,000 after acquiring an additional 298,527 shares in the last quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. boosted its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 17.8% during the third quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 1,711,631 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,196,000 after acquiring an additional 258,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 8.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,053,154 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $16,250,000 after acquiring an additional 81,374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ARLP traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.17. The stock had a trading volume of 83,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,894. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.76 and its 200-day moving average is $20.01. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.35. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. has a 52 week low of $17.05 and a 52 week high of $27.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Alliance Resource Partners ( NASDAQ:ARLP Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.16. Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 47.36%. The firm had revenue of $662.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.30 million. As a group, analysts predict that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.41%. Alliance Resource Partners’s payout ratio is 50.36%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th.

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

