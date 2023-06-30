Capital Advisors Inc. OK Cuts Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK decreased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 17.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,684 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,255. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.59. The company has a market capitalization of $22.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.92 and a fifty-two week high of $51.89.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

