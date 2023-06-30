Capital Advisors Inc. OK Grows Position in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its stake in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 612,797 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,517 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $19,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 80,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,609,000 after acquiring an additional 9,926 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 3,141.1% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 590,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 571,995 shares during the period. Sather Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 1,297,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,291,000 after acquiring an additional 56,386 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in Brookfield during the 1st quarter worth $1,306,000. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC grew its stake in Brookfield by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 189,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,181,000 after buying an additional 10,775 shares during the last quarter. 54.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Brookfield from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised Brookfield from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Brookfield Price Performance

NYSE:BN traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.55. 536,955 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,447,633. Brookfield Co. has a 52-week low of $28.25 and a 52-week high of $54.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $54.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.53 and a beta of 1.41.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.30 billion during the quarter. Brookfield had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 0.87%.

Brookfield Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Brookfield’s payout ratio is 70.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Brookfield news, major shareholder Opps Eb Holdings Ltd. Ocm sold 3,781,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $219,330,538.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Brookfield Profile

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

