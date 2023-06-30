Capital Advisors Inc. OK Grows Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,107 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $23,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,968 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 1,012 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $347.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $303.35.

NASDAQ ISRG traded up $2.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $341.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 266,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,634,990. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.07 and a 52-week high of $344.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $311.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $273.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.31.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 40,764 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.20, for a total transaction of $12,196,588.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,712 shares in the company, valued at $46,589,030.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 2,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $793,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,359,175. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David J. Rosa sold 40,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.20, for a total transaction of $12,196,588.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,589,030.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,283 shares of company stock worth $22,923,158 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

