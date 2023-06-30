Capital Advisors Inc. OK Grows Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,965,774 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,597 shares during the quarter. Williams Companies makes up approximately 1.6% of Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Capital Advisors Inc. OK owned 0.16% of Williams Companies worth $58,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Motco lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 306.2% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 52.5% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 14,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $440,848.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 248,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,615,694.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 14,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $440,848.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 248,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,615,694.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $230,208.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 234,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,493,312. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,776 shares of company stock valued at $894,070. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Williams Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.42.

NYSE WMB traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $32.54. 1,300,553 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,158,826. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.80 and a 12 month high of $35.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.73. The stock has a market cap of $39.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.16.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a net margin of 22.53% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.4475 per share. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 9th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.04%.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

