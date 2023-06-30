Capital Advisors Inc. OK Has $32.18 Million Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 786,579 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 7,732 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK owned approximately 0.05% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $32,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 477,080 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $18,129,000 after buying an additional 182,997 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 95,541 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $3,631,000 after buying an additional 37,029 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth $302,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 37.7% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,404 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 3,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 779,026 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $29,603,000 after buying an additional 44,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

NYSE:FCX traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $39.63. 2,472,149 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,645,877. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $56.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 2.00. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.80 and a 52 week high of $46.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.70.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.76%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.90 per share, for a total transaction of $139,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $621,220. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on FCX. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $38.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.27.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Articles

