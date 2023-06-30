Capital Advisors Inc. OK Has $37.62 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 57.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 388,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 141,701 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK owned 0.06% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $37,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IJR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,871,431,000 after purchasing an additional 737,665,005 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $309,689,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9,021.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,119,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096,624 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5,333.8% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,734,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $844,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,241 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $99.85. The company had a trading volume of 934,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,141,535. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.35. The stock has a market cap of $68.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $86.40 and a 12 month high of $108.24.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

