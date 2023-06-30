Capital Advisors Inc. OK Has $7.02 Million Stock Holdings in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) by 8.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 188,380 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,724 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $7,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NTLA. CWM LLC raised its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 2,072.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. 88.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Eliana Clark sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,031,570. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NTLA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America upped their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $89.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $111.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.53.

NASDAQ NTLA traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.04. 129,574 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,096,247. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.45. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.44 and a 1 year high of $76.45. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 1.84.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.24. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.67% and a negative net margin of 804.94%. The firm had revenue of $12.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.96) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as for other product candidates, including NTLA-2003 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-liver disease; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-lung disease; and NTLA-6001 for CD30+ lymphomas.

